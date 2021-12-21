2 in hospital after overnight Greensboro shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Around 9:39 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of McIntosh Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital.

Around 9:52 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Cedar Park Road when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital.

It is unknown at this time if the shootings are related.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.