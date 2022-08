CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road.

One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver has head injuries, and another driver was injured by the airbag, troopers say.

This is a developing story.