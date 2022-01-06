2 in hospital after crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue, according to Greensboro police.

A pickup owned by Guilford County was hit by another vehicle, and two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call reporting the crash came in at 7:12 p.m.

A Guilford County employee in a GC EMS supervisor’s vehicle had turned on flashing lights, stopped to remove an obstruction in the road and the EMS vehicle was hit by multiple vehicles.

Injuries are minor, according to EMS officials.

The road is down to one lane, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.