ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Alamance County on Interstate 85 north on Monday night.

FOX8 is told a Kia rear-ended a Jeep, which caused the Jeep to go over the guard rail.

The driver of the Kia was airlifted to the hospital, and the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The crash happened at mile marker 153 near Mebane, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story.