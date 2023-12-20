ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Asheboro Police Department is investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 200 block of Saunders Drive after getting a report of gunshots.

At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The responding officers applied direct pressure and tourniquets to their wounds to control their bleeding until EMS arrived.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and there’s no further information available at this time.