RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.”

At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The caller said they were on the phone with a man who lived on Huff Road and was threatening to shoot himself.

At the scene, no one answered the door, so deputies forced their way in.

They found two men inside the home dead. One of the victims had stab wounds. The other had been shot.

The sheriff’s office has been able to ID the two victims but has not yet released their names.