2 found dead in High Point on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after caller reports shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead in High Point on Friday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 10:45 p.m., High Point police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a call from an unknown female saying she had been shot.

Officers found a dead male and female at 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to public safety, the release says.

This is a developing story.