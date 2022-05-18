BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two families escaped an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon in Burlington, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

The BFD responded to an apartment fire on Trail One around 3:55 p.m.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from multiple areas of the apartment building.

Firefighters then confirmed several people were trapped on the second floor. They sued ladders to reach the

people who were trapped in the apartment building.

Two adults, a two-year-old child and a dog were then rescued by firefighters.

Fire personnel also made sure adjacent apartment units were evacuated as well.

There were no injuries to any of the people rescued or any firefighters. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Damage estimates are approximately $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The BFD was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy and the American Red Cross to assist four adults and three children who were displaced due to the fire.