2 drivers charged after apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing charges after a scary case of apparent road rage Wednesday morning.

Both drivers—Jerry Ray Wyatt, 62, of Eden, and Joshua Ian Livesay, 25, of Mayodan—were charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving.

At about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers spotted two vehicles—a white Nissan van and a black Mazda car—driving “in a reckless manner” on N.C. 68, near Pleasant Ridge Road, according to Highway Patrol.

Pete Denny witnessed the road rage unfold from start to finish. He said it lasted nearly 10 minutes and captured it all on camera.

In the full video, you can see a white work van, allegedly driven by Wyatt, erratically chasing a black sedan, allegedly driven by Livesay, weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound lanes.

“They have been going at it 6 or 8 minutes before I even started recording, and matter of fact, the guy even tried to cut me off two or three times, and I didn’t want to confront it. So I backed off, and then that’s when the black car got involved. It was like a boxing match,” said Denny.

In the video, a white van is seen going full speed, chasing down a black car using multiple lanes to catch up, nearly causing several accidents.

The video shows the van using off-ramp exits to get around other vehicles, to get closer to the car. At one point, the van got directly behind the car before the driver slammed on the brakes.

Denny said the driver of the black car threw a cup full of liquid at the van before veering off the road into a median.

According to Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled over a white Nissan van near the Cornerstone Drive exit in Guilford County after the two vehicles involved nearly crashed.

Denny said he first captured the video to send to his brother, who works with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Denny said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate that neither one of them wrecked or hurt anyone seriously,” said Denny.