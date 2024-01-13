YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead after a fire at a home on Thursday, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies came to a home on Friendly Road to conduct a welfare check on Thursday and found signs of a fire.

Emergency management, firefighters and additional utility resources were called to the scene as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies say that two people were found dead at the scene.

NCSBI will assist the YCSO in the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.