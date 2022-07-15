GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are dead after a crash Thursday morning in Alamance County.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, highway patrol responded to a crash on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road in Alamance County.

Troopers say that Randall Scott Tefft Jr., 33, of Graham, was heading westbound in a Volkswagen. Bryan Edward Wilson, 59, of Burlington, was heading eastbound in a Lincoln Town Car.

For unknown reasons, Tefft crossed the center line and hit Wilson’s car head-on. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and both died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. Greensboro Chapel Hill Road was closed for around three hours as troopers worked.