WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Guilford County.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on Donahue Drive in Whitsett about a domestic dispute. When they got to the scene, they found Kimberly Denise Smith, 38, and Kevin Michael Smith, 40, both dead from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office describes this as an “active and ongoing homicide investigation” but says they are not seeking a suspect and there is no immediate threat to the community.