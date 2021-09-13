2 dead after crash in Archdale along South Main Street, Trotter Country Road; highway closed

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Monday night, according to a Randolph County dispatch supervisor.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Main Street and Trotter Country Road in Archdale, according to Randolph County EMS.

A vehicle was pulling out from Driftwood Drive, and a person on a motorcycle was going down 311 when the crash happened, police say.

The motorcyclist and the person in the vehicle were killed.

The identities of the people killed have not been released at this time.