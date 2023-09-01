ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and three are seriously injured after a crash involving motorcycles on US 220 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 11:04 a.m. on Friday, the Madison Fire Department announced that US 220 was closed at Williams Road.

A short time later, Rockingham County confirmed that US 220 was shut down in both directions at Baggage Road and that it would remain closed “for a considerable amount of time.”

Troopers say the crash involved motorcycles and happened on the northbound side of US 220.

Five people were riding motorcycles on US 220 North near Williams Road when the crash occurred, according to investigators. Two people died as a result of the crash and three were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of US 220 have since reopened. However, the northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation is still ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.