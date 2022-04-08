WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County officials are reporting about a devastating fire that left two dead and two injured in Wilkesboro Friday morning.

Officials began to get calls about a house fire at midnight on 1399 Old US 421 Road.

Fighters with the Broadway, Mulberry and Knotville Fire Departments all came to the scene.

Wilkes Emergency Medical services were at the scene as well and requested further assistance from the Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro Fire Departments in fighting the blaze.

While trying to put out the blaze, firefighters found a victim trapped inside the home. The victim was taken to Wilkes Medical Center where they would later pass away.

Firefighters then found another victim inside the home that had already passed from their injuries upon being found.

Firefighters were able to successfully pull another two victims out of the blaze, those two received medical treatment on the scene and there is no further update on their condition at this time.

There is also no information currently available as to what started the fire.

Wilkes County officials say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be handled by the Wilkes County Fire Marshal’s Office, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and Office of State Fire Marshal.