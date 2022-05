RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in an early morning crash in Randolph County.

Around 1 a.m., a vehicle crashed on I-73 Northbound, near the Spero Road exit. The road was shut down for several hours as officials investigated.

Two people were killed in the crash and another was taken to the hospital. Officials still haven’t said what caused the vehicle to wreck.