DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students at Davie County High School were hit by a car on Wednesday morning, according to Principal Michael Pruitt.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a pair of students were using the crosswalk on War Eagle Drive when they were hit by a vehicle that was leaving campus.

Pruitt says that the students that were struck and the driver “will be okay.”

In response, the school will be posting a staff member at the War Eagle Drive crosswalk in the mornings. The school already had a staff member in place for afternoons.

“We are extremely thankful the two students are okay, and our school resource officers were immediately on the scene. We want to urge parents and students to remain alert during the morning and afternoon car lines. This includes honoring the right of way for pedestrians by stopping when people are using the crosswalks. It’s also very important that we maintain the campus-wide speed limit of 5 mph at all times. Vigilance and safety are our top defenses against such accidents occurring again. The safety of our students is of paramount importance, and I am committed to doing what we need to do to ensure it.” Michael Pruitt, Principal, Davie County High School

There is no further information available at this time.