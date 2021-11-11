2 crashes involving tractor-trailers shut down on US 52 north in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes on U.S. 52 north in Forsyth County prompted closures, according to Forsyth County EMS Dispatch.

At about 8:19 a.m., dispatch says multiple cars and a tractor-trailer crashed on U.S. 52 north, near Westinghouse Road.

No word on injuries.

The crash prompted crews to close the stretch of U.S. 52 near Westinghouse Road.

A second crash was reported a short distance further north on U.S. 52 at RJR Moore Road.

Video from the scene shows a tractor-trailer that ran off the road into a ditch.