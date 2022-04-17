BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children were injured and multiple cars were damaged in a Burlington wreck, according to police.

Burlington police responded to the 2200-block of Wilkins Street in response to a car crash.

Aerial view of the 2200-block of Wilkins Street

Police say that Camera Lind Vaughan, 34, was driving east on Wilkins Street with her 8 and 11-year-old children when she struck a 2009 Nissan Titan parked along the curb.

Police say that Vaughan’s Honda Accord then spun and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that was also parked alongside the curb before continuing down Wilkins Street for another 128 feet.

Vaughan’s Honda Accord then struck a 2013 Hyundai Sonata parked off the road.

Burlington police say that Vaughan’s Honda Accord and the Nissan Titan were both totaled in the accident. The Chevrolet Silverado and Hyundai Sonata suffered “minor damage” per the police report.

A mailbox belonging to a home on Wilkins Street was also destroyed during the accident, according to investigators.

Wilkins Street crash

Wilkins Street crash

Wilkins Street crash

Burlington police say that Vaughan’s two children had “obvious injuries” as a result of the accident and were taken to the hospital. The police report describes their condition as “stable”.

Investigators allege that both speed and impairment were factors in the accident.

Following the investigation, Vaughan is being charged with the following:

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Felony child abuse resulting in serious injury

Driving while impaired (DWI)

Careless and reckless driving

Police say that Vaughan has received a written promise from the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.