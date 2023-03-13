BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Burlington last year, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the scene, and a 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Treyquan Becton, 21, of Hillsborough, NC, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Onslow County and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Beckton has been charged with:

first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

possession of a stolen firearm

He is being held without bond.

Micah Jamar Downey, 18, of Mebane, NC, was taken into custody on Monday.

Downey has been charged with:

first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Downey was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.