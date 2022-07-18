WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly shooting three people, killing one.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday just after 5:30 a.m. deputies and other first responders went to a home on Hunting Creek Road in Wilkes County. When they got to the home, they found three people who had been shot.

One woman was dead on the scene and a man and another woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a burgundy Chevrolet Impala had left the scene before officers arrived and a car matching that description was located near Statesville Road and US 421 after the call went out.

Officers with North Wilkesboro Police Department chased the car and they were eventually stopped. Stacy Elizabeth Miller, 33, was arrested and charged with aid and abet, driving while license revoked, and murder.

James Louis Robinson, 54, of Hays, was also charged with aid and abet, driving while license revoked, murder and accessory after the fact of murder.

Miller and Robinson were given no bond. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.