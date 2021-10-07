2 charged with concealment of the death of a newborn born in High Point, buried in Iredell County

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged with concealing the death of a newborn baby.

On September 7, the High Point Police Department was alerted to the burial of an infant in Iredell County.

More News 1 dead after shooting on Hyde Drive in Greensboro; another hurt in separate Greensboro shooting

An investigation determined that the incident began in High Point. On September 4, Olivia N Billington, 21, of Statesville, gave birth to a baby boy in High Point with Alex Best, 19, also of Statesville.

Alex Holden Best

According to the police, no medical treatment was sought by either party and two days later on Sept. 6 Best took the deceased infant to his home in Iredell County and buried him.

An autopsy was inconclusive on the cause of the child’s death.

Best and Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.