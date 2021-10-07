2 charged with concealment of the death of a newborn born in High Point, buried in Iredell County

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged with concealing the death of a newborn baby.

On September 7, the High Point Police Department was alerted to the burial of an infant in Iredell County.

An investigation determined that the incident began in High Point. On September 4, Olivia N Billington, 21, of Statesville, gave birth to a baby boy in High Point with Alex Best, 19, also of Statesville.

Alex Holden Best
Alex Holden Best

According to the police, no medical treatment was sought by either party and two days later on Sept. 6 Best took the deceased infant to his home in Iredell County and buried him.

An autopsy was inconclusive on the cause of the child’s death.

Best and Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter