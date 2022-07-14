RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman in Randolph County were both arrested on Thursday in connection to child abuse charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 9, an RCSO School Resource Officer received a report of child abuse.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought against 25-year-old Joseph Cameron Bishop and 26-year-old Sabrina Nicole Dunn.

The magistrate found probable cause to issue a felony warrant against both for three counts of intentional child abuse -serious physical injury.

On Thursday, Bishop and Dunn were arrested and taken before the magistrate, who issued a secured bond on each for $250,000.

Deputies say that in order to protect the privacy of any juvenile victim(s), details regarding any relationship between the victim and offender, details of the abuse and the medical condition will not be released.