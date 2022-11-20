COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with attempting to break into a gun store in Colfax, according to to arrest warrants.

Joshua Elisha King and Ahmodd Rasheed Brown are accused in arrest warrants of trying to break into a gun store. The owner saw the pair on camera and called the police.

The pair then attempted to drive away, according to arrest warrants and tried to hit the responding officers. A stolen gun was discovered after officers took them into custody.

According to the owner of the gun store, the suspects did not gain entry into his store. He also says people have attempted to break into the store numerous times in recent years.