RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of attacking EMS workers and a man who allegedly helped him have both been charged with assault on government official, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, Randolph County deputies responded to help Randolph County EMS workers on NC Hwy 42 at Glenn Country Road.

Deputies were told EMS personnel were in danger and requested law enforcement and fire officials. Responding deputies arrived around 7:04 a.m. and saw three fire officials trying to hold 46-year-old Pedro Nava Anguiano on the ground.

Deputies helped get control of Anguiano who continuously tried to avoid being secured. Anguiano was placed into the back of an additional ambulance, and a deputy escorted them to Randolph Health.

During the investigation, it was reported that he began saying things that didn’t make sense, would not pay attention and became agitated while EMS personnel was assessing him.

He unbuckled his seat belt and began a struggle with the attending worker and got a syringe with a needle.

The ambulance stopped, and the workers the back of the ambulance, but Anguiano followed and knocked the attending personnel to the ground, and another struggle started.

Several firefighters then arrived and helped hold Anguiano down. Another man identified as 40-year-old Julio Cesar Salazar De-LaCruz tried to push and pull fire personnel off of Anguiano.

Firefighters were able to hold Anguiano down. Randolph County deputies arrived, and all assisted in securing Anguiano in handcuffs.

Deputies swore out warrants on Anguiano for felony assault on emergency personnel physical injury, misdemeanor resist/obstruct/delay and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and also swore a warrant out on Salazar De-LaCruz for misdemeanor assault on government official.

Both warrants for arrested were issued.

Following release after evaluation, Anguiano was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant.

The magistrate issued a $10,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Salazar De-LaCruz was arrested by the Randolph County Criminal Apprehension Team.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his warrant for felony assault on a government official.

The magistrate issued a $3,000 secured bond.