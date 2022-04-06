EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Eden Police Department says that they have arrested two people in connection to a city-wide vandalism spree.

John A. Srymanske, 26, and Crystal Ann Reardon, 47, are being charged with:

Four counts of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

35 counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property

Eden police first began to get calls about numerous acts of property damage on Feb. 16.

Officers say that most of those calls were about parked cars getting their windows “shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun or other small caliber firearm.” Officers also say that they received several calls reporting similar acts of vandalism over the next month.

Eden police say they began to get calls about both homes and cars being “shot at with a shotgun,” on March 28.

Investigators at the scene believed that the property damage was caused by “birdshot” type shotgun shells. Investigators also say that Srymanske and Reardon shot at both vacant and occupied homes.

Eden police say they obtained a search warrant for an address within Eden city limits in relation to the crimes on April 5. During that search, officers found and seized four BB guns, two shotguns and a .22-caliber rifle.

After this, Eden police say they put out warrants for Srymanske and Reardon’s arrests, they would both be taken into custody without incident.

“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication the detectives put into the cases and thankful that no one was hurt in any of these senseless crimes committed by the suspects,” said Eden Chief of Police Clinton M. Simpson.

Srymanske is currently being held on a $150,000 secured bond and Reardon held on a $100,000 secured bond. Both are scheduled to appear in the Rockingham County District Court on April 18.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Stoneman, Detective Baez or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings anytime at (336) 623-9755, or at (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.