2 charged after man shot, killed outside High Point gas station

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed outside a High Point gas station earlier this month, according to a news release from High Point police.

Jenitta T. Grace and Justin D. Williams

Justin D. Williams, 39, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

Jenitta T. Grace, 39, of High Point, is charged with obstruction of justice.

Around 12:37 a.m. on July 3, High Point officers responded to the Speedway on 801 W. Fairfield Road when they were told about shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, of High Point, outside the store. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times.

Officers and EMS attempted to save Pouncy’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams is being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed. Grace is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

High Point police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.