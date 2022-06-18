EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are being hit with numerous drug charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman, according to the Eden Police Department.

Around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road after getting reports of an unresponsive person.

The area surrounding Hampton Inn Eden (Google Maps)

At the scene, first responders found Raquita Leshay Morton, 25, dead upon their arrival.

Angel Nicole Howell

After officers finished investigating the scene, a warrant for the arrest of Angel Nicole Howell, 42, was obtained.

A search warrant was executed on the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue and Howell was taken into custody.

She is being charged with the following:

Felony death by distribution

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl)

Possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Adderall)

Maintaining a dwelling that was used for the selling of a controlled substance

Howell went before the magistrate and was issued a $250,000 secured bond. She will appear in the Rockingham County District Court on July 5.

Michael Junior Moore

Also during the execution of the warrant on the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue, Michael Junior Moore, 39, was present at the scene and was taken into custody on the following charge:

Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Moore went before the magistrate and was issued a $20,000 secured bond. He too will appear in the Rockingham County District Court on July 5.

Anyone having additional information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Detective Divison at (336) 623-9755 any day at any time or call (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.