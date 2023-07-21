RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after multiple malnourished and dead dogs were found at a Randolph County home.

According to deputies, on July 12 the sheriff’s office assisted the Randolph County Animal Services about a call about an aggressive dog on Searcy Road Ext.

When they got to the scene, they found malnourished dogs outside of the home. Two of the dogs were dead when officials arrived. The caller had reported there were dogs inside the home and no one taking care of them.

The homeowner allowed deputies inside and they found a mother dog and puppies in the house. Two of the puppies were dead.

Joseph Kyle Jones and Charity Michelle Wall were identified as the current residents of the home and the owner of the dogs.

Jones and Wall were charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals and taken into custody on July 19.