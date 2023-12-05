BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —Two Burlington police detectives have been recognized on a state level for their work in preventing domestic violence related homicides.

One interaction with law enforcement can be the difference between life and death for many domestic violence victims.

“I think being able to contact or hook them up with the advocate right then is important versus letting them sleep on and waiting overnight because I think that’s when you see a lot of people decide they don’t want to do stuff,” Burlington Police Department Detective Josh Schultz said.

The Alamance County Family Justice Center partnered with Burlington police using something called the Lethality Assessment Program, also known as “LAP,” to reach high-risk domestic violence cases and prevent potential homicides.

When responding to domestic violence calls, officers use it by asking victims 11 questions to determine their risk and connect them with the services needed.

“They ask questions like: ‘Has this person ever strangled you, choked or cut off your breathing’ We know that when a victim is strangled, they’re 750% more likely to be killed by that offender,” Alamance County Family Justice Center Director Skye Sullivan said.

According to the Family Justice Center, in domestic violence homicides, only 4% of victims had contact with a victim service agency, but over 50% had contact with law enforcement the year prior to the homicide.

Its impact is what led Sullivan to nominate LAP instructors Detective Tori Kennedy and Detective Josh Schultz for the North Carolina Attorney General’s Dogwood Award.

“I can’t tell you the amount of time people have come in here and thank me for actually sitting down with them, asking them questions, listening to what they have to say, getting them to where they need to be and getting the resources that they need to be able to get out of the situation that they’re in,” Kennedy said.

Both detectives have experience using the assessment when on patrol and say this shaped how they instruct other officers on how to use it.

“You realize how important that form is and what it can do to help with the safety of the victims and help them plan and help them get out,” Schultz said.

“We’re helping these people in the best way that we can,” Kennedy said.

The Dogwood Award is given out annually to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.