BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington.

On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a new model Kia Optima.

On Monday, investigators arrested Michael Dillon Daniels, 28, of Mocksville and Samantha Kaye Vogel, 27, of Mocksville.

Daniels was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Vogel was charged with aid and abet attempted first-degree murder.

Daniels was given a $300,000 secured bond and Vogel was given a $50,000 secured bond.

The victim is still in the hospital being treated but is considered stable. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.