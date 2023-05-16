SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after a multi-jurisdiction chase with law enforcement that started in Seagrove, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies responded to Westwood Drive in Seagrove to a welfare check request on two people who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle.

The arriving deputy saw two people identified as 28-year-old Jesse Lee Thompson and 29-year-old Summer Rose Hurley in the vehicle.

The deputy and fire department officials knocked on the car windows multiple times. When Thompson, who was in the driver’s seat, woke up, started the vehicle and drove away.

Randolph County Communications verified that the passenger, Hurley, had outstanding felony orders for arrest.

The responding deputy tried to catch up to the fleeing vehicle. Another deputy saw the vehicle on Little River Road and tried to stop it. Thompson refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

The driver pointed a gun out of the window toward deputies multiple times during the pursuit. Additional Montgomery County deputies responded as well.

While the fleeing vehicle went south on Hwy 134, Thompson swerved into the northbound lane and tried to run an MCSO vehicle off the road. Thompson then held a gun out of the window at the oncoming deputy.

When approaching the city limits of Troy, deputies attempted to use a tire deflation device, but Thompson avoided them, and the pursuit continued toward Hwy 109 and into Stanly County onto Hwy 24.

Stanly County Deputies attempted to deploy a tire deflation device near Stoney Gap Road but were unsuccessful as well, and the vehicle cut through a ditch and made a left on Stoney Gap Road.

Before making it to Southside Road, Thompson slammed on the brakes, nearly stopped and intentionally hit a pursuing patrol vehicle, the release says.

The vehicles then separated for a brief time and realigned when Thompson slammed on the brakes again.

This time, the deputy drove up to the vehicle’s rear bumper, which caused Thompson to lose control and come to a stop in a ditch on the driver’s side.

Thompspm and Hurley were told to get out of the vehicle, and they eventually got out on the passenger side.

Thompson was taken into custody.

Hurley stood on top of the vehicle and began yelling explicatives at deputies and officers. She also began to put narcotics in her mouth and swallow them.

She was then pulled from the top passenger side of the vehicle down to the ground and taken into custody.

While Hurley was being taken to a patrol vehicle, she spit in the face of an Albemarle Police Officer who was involved in the pursuit while in their jurisdiction.

During a search of the vehicle, a BB handgun that looked like a Berretta M9 was found.

Hurley was taken by EMS to a hospital for evaluation, and a deputy remained with her until her release when she was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Thompson was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges of two counts of:

felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

misdemeanor resisting a public officer

misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard

Thompson was given a secured $150,000 bond.

Hurley was served her active orders for arrest for failure to appear on felonies.

She was served a new warrant for arrest from The APD for malicious conduct by a prisoner. Probable cause was found for felony destroy criminal evidence.

She was issued a $60,000 total secured bond.