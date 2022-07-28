Mugshots of Timothy Rodell McCaskill, 53, of Candor, and Jonathan Santonio Flowers, 38, of Jackson Springs (Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road near the Moore/Montgomery County line, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Tuesday just before 5 p.m., the MCSO received a report of a body found along Mill Road near the Montgomery County line. Investigators responded and identified the body as Jolee Diane Mercer, 34, of Eagle Springs.

Also on Tuesday night, investigators with the MCSO executed a search warrant at a home in Candor and seized a vehicle in connection with the found body.

During the search warrant, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Rodell McCaskill, 53, of Candor.

McCaskill was charged with:

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

felony possession of methamphetamine

felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin

felony trafficking opium or heroin

On Wednesday, MCSO investigators arrested Jonathan Santonio Flowers, 38, of Jackson Springs.

Flowers was charged with:

one count of felony concealment of a death

one count of felony disturbing human remains

Flowers is in Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Investigators are still working to establish the connection between Mercer and Flowers and the events leading up to the discovery of her body.

The cause of death is also still under investigation pending an autopsy at the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the death of Jolee Mercer is requested to contact the MCSO at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the anonymous crime tip line at 910-947-4444.