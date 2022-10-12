ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future.

Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while Officer Ashlee Richmond left Graham Middle School roughly ten years ago.

Both officers have recently begun their first full year on campus as school resource officers.

Officer Rose said he chose the job because ”I want to be that person where…in five to ten years they think, ‘that man really helped me.’”

Officer Richmond made her decision to become an SRO while she strolled the halls of Graham Middle School when she attended.

“I met my SROs when I got to middle school, and I was like ‘now I want to be an SRO,'” she said.

Both officers have used their knowledge of the campus and their history with the teachers to better connect with students.

They’ve both been able to find the hidden spots that students use to hide during class or get off campus altogether.

Officer Richmond said that since she reconnected with some of her past teachers, she’s been able to talk with students through frustrating moments they may have.

“It’s helpful where students have issues with teachers. And I’m like, ‘well I had them. They’re not that bad. Just do this. Just don’t say anything. If you just go to class and sit down, you’ll be alright,” she said.

In a time where communication is crucial, Officers Richmond and Rose have used that relatability to create reliability to have students share information they may need to know.

“Things happen around school or outside of school out in the community and they’re like, ‘did you hear what happened this weekend?’ ‘No, I had no idea.’ ‘Oh, that’s good to know.’ Now I can help prevent something from escalating,” Officer Rose said.