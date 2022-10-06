The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington.

The two men are accused of committing a series of break-ins between the dates of Sept. 12 and Sept. 28.

Investigators say that the break-ins usually occurred between the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and that the suspects used burglary tools to enter the front door of convenience stores.

Some of the businesses that investigators say were victimized include:

Investigators say that Crisp and Smith stole money and cigarettes from the stores once they entered. The pair also allegedly stole a vehicle from White Cross Auto Sales which they allegedly used to break into a store in Mebane.

In Orange County, Crisp and Smith are being charged with multiple counts of the following:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Damage to property

Possession of burglary tools

Larceny and possession of a motor vehicle

Investigators in other counties currently plan to also file charges against Crisp and Smith for additional break-ins throughout the state.

Crisp was booked into the Orange County Detention Center on Oct. 3 under a $160,000 bond. Smith was taken into custody in Alamance County on Oct. 5 under a $70,000 bond.

Smith’s transfer to Orange County is currently pending, according to the OCSO.

Additionally, investigators say that a third suspect participated in at least one of the break-ins. They have not been identified at this time.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Investigator Borland at (919) 245-2915.