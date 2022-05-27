ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies were awarded for their heroism in the safe return of a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Arlington, Virginia honored officers who went above and beyond to help children.

They were honored for their work in finding a 14-year-old girl who had been abducted from her Denton home in February of last year and was found states away in Arkansas with a man she’d apparently met online.

Alamance County Special Victims Unit assisted in the investigation when it was discovered the same suspect who had been talking to this girl had been talking to girls in Alamance County as well.

Interviewing these girls provided vital information regarding to suspect, and Lieutenant Jeleesa Alston and Lieutenant Zachary Ray of Alamance County Sheriff’s Office each received a Hero Award for their hard work and dedication.

Sheriff Terry Johnson attended the award ceremony as well. “This is a prime example of agencies working together to get these predators off our streets. I am very proud of these two Officers for their work in getting this child home,” he said.

