1st home dedicated in new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County held a dedication ceremony for its first completed house in the new neighborhood of Stone Terrace on Saturday at 11 a.m., according to a Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County news release.

The neighborhood, located in the Ogburn Station community in northeast Winston-Salem, is in an underserved area targeted for revitalization by the city.

Jeanette Brown, who works in housekeeping at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, will live in the home with her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Brown is buying the Habitat home after completing 400 hours of homeownership classes and “sweat equity” by working on other Habitat families’ homes and helping build her own.

“I really want a home of my own, something I can pass on to my children and grandchildren,” she said. “I talk about Habitat to a lot of people, especially young women, because I just wish I’d known about it earlier.”

Stone Terrace, located off Old Rural Hall Road, was started in 2006 by a private developer who was unable to continue building during the housing crisis, leaving only one partially completed house.

Habitat acquired the 75 lots as its next community, providing new families with the opportunity to purchase affordable, quality homes.

Habitat plans to finish out the partially completed house to be a model home and classroom space.