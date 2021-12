GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The first flu death of the season has been reported in Guilford County, Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann confirmed at a county commissioners meeting Thursday night.

This marks the second flu death in North Carolina this season.

Earlier this week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s first flu death in the western part of the state.

There is no word on the age of the person who died in Guilford County.