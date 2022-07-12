DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Davidson County on Tuesday.

DCHD officials say the person is currently isolating, and close contacts have been notified. To protect patient privacy, no additional information about the person will be shared.

Nearly 900 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States. The DCHD is working closely with state and national partners to monitor the current national outbreak and respond within Davidson County.

“The Davidson County Health Department is poised and ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in our community,” said Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz. “With over two years of extensive, daily work in communicable disease case investigation and contact tracing, our team is well-practiced in all aspects of communicable disease work. Upon notification of the positive result, our skilled nurses were able to communicate isolation procedures to the sick individual and connect with their known close contacts to offer vaccinations.”

The Davidson County Health Department will provide the Jynneos vaccine to those who are eligible. Eligibility includes known close contact to a positive case. Those who are eligible and in need of the Jynneos vaccine should call the DCHD at (336) 242-2510 for more information.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Monkeypox is a communicable disease that may affect any person. If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for testing. For more information regarding monkeypox, including signs and symptoms and prevention measures, click here.