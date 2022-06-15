WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has turned himself in after being charged in connection to two sexual assaults.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that on May 10, they got a report about a sexual assault. They investigated and charged Isaac Alan Vermillion, 19, with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

As they continued their investigation into Vermillion, a second victim came forward and reported another sexual assault allegedly committed by Vermillion. He was charged with another count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Vermillion surrendered himself to law enforcement on Monday and was given a $100,000 secured bond.