BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on Center Avenue in Burlington, according to police.

At 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 600 block of Center Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man injured. Police say he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital by Emergency Services.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they say that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.