MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after running over several people at a Piedmont Triad Walmart, according to police.

Mount Airy Police Department say that on Dec. 3 just after 4 p.m. they were called to the Walmart on Rockford Street for a crash involving multiple pedestrians. Police say that the suspect, Vilma Elizabeth Huerta, 19, hit multiple people and then fled the scene.

Huerta was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of felony hit and run.

She was given no bond.