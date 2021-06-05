19-year-old arrested in connection to robbery of Reidsville Food Lion

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was arrested on Saturday after a Food Lion in Reidsville was robbed last month, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Investigators with the RPD arrested Jeremiah Council, 19, of Reidsville, in connection to the robbery of the Food Lion on Way Street on Monday, May 31.

Council was charged with common law robbery, failure to appear and probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lieutenant Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects, may be eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.