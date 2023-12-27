MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a chase with trooper led to an 18-year-old girl’s death.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that on Dec. 23 just after 7:30 p.m., they tried to stop a Chevrolet Camaro for speeding on Albermarle Road. The car didn’t stop and the troopers began pursuing the car on NC 134.

Troopers say sometime after they lost sight of the Camaro, the car crossed the center line and high a Mustang turning into a driveway on NC 134.

The 17-year-old driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital via helicopter with serious injuries. Eighteen year old Reagon Blackmon, a passenger, was taken to an area hopsital but she died of her injuries.

The driver of the Camaro, Detavius Legrand, 22, and his passenger were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators consulted with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and brought the following chargers against Legrand:

Driving left of center

Driving with license revoked

Speeding (80 mph in a 35 mph zone)

Failing to stop for a red light

Failure to heed blue light and siren

Reckless driving

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Second degree murder

Legrande was released from the hospital and is currently in custody.