18-year-old, juvenile victim shot multiple times in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old and juvenile victim are in the hospital in serious condition after being shot multiple times on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 11:18 pm, officers responded to East 25th Street on a when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile victim who had been shot multiple times. They were told a second victim had been taken to the hospital by someone in a personal vehicle.

A short time later, the second victim, Tyrone Goldsmith, III, 18, of Winston-Salem, arrived at the hospital. He had also been shot multiple times.

Both victims are currently in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.