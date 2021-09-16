18-year-old, 2 juveniles charged in deadly Ferrell Court shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly Winston-Salem shooting, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting inside an apartment on Ferrell Court.

Jaughvon Corey McDonald

The victim, 27-year-old Charles Edward Anderson Jr., was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died later that day.

Police believe the shooting may have happened as part of a robbery.

On Thursday night, investigators said an 18-year-old, 16-year-old and 14-year-old have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The 18-year-old was identified as Jaughvon Corey McDonald, of Winston-Salem

McDonald has been charged with murder and juvenile petitions for murder are being sought on both juveniles.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.