ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police say that a teenager was shot in the head on Millikan Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday located at Randolph Health.

Asheboro police say that they arrived at Randolph Health and found that the victim was a 17-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was then airlifted away from Randolph Health to another medical facility for further treatment of their injuries, according to officers.

There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time.

Asheboro police say that the juvenile victim and an 18-year-old male were on Millikan Avenue in a vehicle when they were confronted by one or more unidentified individuals.

Officers say that at least one of those individuals opened fire on the vehicle that the juvenile victim and the 18-year-old male were in, striking the 17-year-old with gunfire.

Asheboro police say that they then arrived at Millikan Avenue to secure the location and detained multiple individuals. Officers did not release the names of any of the people detained.

The Asheboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has assumed control of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463 or Det. L. Johnson at (336) 626-1300.