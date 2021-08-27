17-year-old killed in crash on US 158 in Walkertown; photo of suspect SUV released

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are looking for answers after a 17-year-old was killed in a crash.

On Aug. 20, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 158 near Old Belews Creek Road in Walkertown.

Highway Patrol says that a black Chevrolet ran off of the road and overcorrected in front of a tractor-trailer.

Video from the tractor-trailer shows a white SUV pulled out in front of the Chevrolet before the crash. The Chevrolet had swerved to avoid it. The SUV then left the scene.

Troopers are now looking for the white vehicle involved in this incident.

