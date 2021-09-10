17-year-old injured in shooting on East 17th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 5:31 p.m.

Officers found a 17-year-old victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released. This appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.