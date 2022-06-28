BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Burlington.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1000 block of Graham Street about someone who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital but died from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Burlington Police Department or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers.